Jan 02, 2017, 10.16 AM | Source: NEWS18.com
With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, the death toll climbed to 18 in the coal mine collapse at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Godda district.
Two more bodies recovered: Jharkhand mine death toll rises to 18
