Two more bodies recovered: Jharkhand mine death toll rises to 18

With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, the death toll climbed to 18 in the coal mine collapse at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Godda district.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Jan 02, 2017, 10.16 AM | Source: NEWS18.com

Two more bodies recovered: Jharkhand mine death toll rises to 18

With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, the death toll climbed to 18 in the coal mine collapse at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Godda district.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Two more bodies recovered: Jharkhand mine death toll rises to 18

With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, the death toll climbed to 18 in the coal mine collapse at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Godda district.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
With the recovery of two more bodies on Sunday, the death toll climbed to 18 in the coal mine collapse at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) in Godda district.

R R Mishra, officiating CMD of ECL, a Coal India subsidiary, on Sunday said, "Two more bodies were recovered today. So in total 18 bodies have been recovered so far."

The fog was dense in the morning. But since there is less fog now so the rescue operation is still under way, he said.

Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service, he said.

Mishra had on Saturday said, "We are carrying on the rescue operation in a systematic manner so that the situation does not aggravate as the debris is too much and it should not fall."

Danger zones have been declared around the place of incidents to restrict the entry of people there. Moreover, police and CISF officials have been stationed to restrict entry of people in the danger zone, he had said.

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), the consultancy arm of Coal India Ltd , has deployed magneto meters along with imaging system for locating magnetic and conductive material up to a depth of 80 meters, the statement said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 PM on December 29 when a massive mound of earth came crashing down on excavators at Lalmatia open cast coal mine of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL), the worst such disaster in over a decade.

The rescue operations was launched immediately after the incident.

Senior officials of Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS) had arrived at the site and launched an inquiry into the incident.

Thirteen excavators and dump trucks which were swamped under the debris were recovered.
Tags  Jharkhand Mine Collapse mine collapse Eastern Coalfields Ltd R R Mishra CMPDIL Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Coal India Director General of Mines Safety DGMS

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Two more bodies recovered: Jharkhand mine death toll rises to 18
vkhm
New Member
28 Followers
Coal India

Price when posted: NSE: Rs. 300.70

very unfortunate and very sad.
  2 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.