Tight legal framework for e-payments ahead of a cashless economy

Moneytcontrol Bureau



With the governments push on a cashless economy it is becoming a top priority to protect the financial details and the government is working on a legal framework that define the liabilities and obligations of payment companies, says Aruna Sundarajan secretary in the ministry of electronics and IT.

In an interview with Mint she said that the government is looking to see if the IT Act, 2000 needs to be amended to address five major issues.

“First, what should be the security framework for any kind of digital payments? Two, the standards and liabilities of the service provider. Third, data privacy and confidentiality. Fourth, storage and access of data. And if someone fails to comply, what penalty should apply, especially where details of millions of citizens (are involved),” she said.