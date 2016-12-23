Tight legal framework for e-payments ahead of a cashless economy

In an interview with Mint, Aruna Sundarajan said that the government is looking if the IT Act, 2000 needs to be amended to address five major issues.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 23, 2016, 10.56 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tight legal framework for e-payments ahead of a cashless economy

In an interview with Mint, Aruna Sundarajan said that the government is looking if the IT Act, 2000 needs to be amended to address five major issues.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tight legal framework for e-payments ahead of a cashless economy

In an interview with Mint, Aruna Sundarajan said that the government is looking if the IT Act, 2000 needs to be amended to address five major issues.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneytcontrol Bureau

With the governments push on a cashless economy it is becoming a top priority to protect the financial details and the government is working on a legal framework that define the liabilities and obligations of payment companies, says Aruna Sundarajan secretary in the ministry of electronics and IT.

In an interview with Mint she said that the government is looking to see if the IT Act, 2000 needs to be amended to address five major issues.

“First, what should be the security framework for any kind of digital payments? Two, the standards and liabilities of the service provider. Third, data privacy and confidentiality. Fourth, storage and access of data. And if someone fails to comply, what penalty should apply, especially where details of millions of citizens (are involved),” she said.

Tags  cashless Aruna Sundarajan digital payments
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tight legal framework for e-payments ahead of a cashless economy

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login