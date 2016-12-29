Tandon, Lodha sent to four-day ED custody by Delhi court

Dec 29, 2016, 08.09 PM | Source: PTI
A Delhi court today sent city- based lawyer Rohit Tandon and businessman Paras Mal Lodha, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, to four- day custody of the Enforcement Directorate.
The duo were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Kumar, who allowed their custodial interrogation till January two.
The ED had arrested Tandon here this morning in connection with a money laundering probe in a case of seizure of Rs 13.6 crore post demonetisation after the police raided his law firm premises as part of an anti-black money operation.
Lodha was arrested on December 21 and later the court had sent him to seven-day ED custody on December 22.
