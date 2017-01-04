Jan 04, 2017, 08.20 AM | Source: PTI
To be conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI), the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies which will carry 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks) and citizen feedbacks (600 marks).
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Swachh survey in 500 cities from today
To be conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI), the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies which will carry 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks) and citizen feedbacks (600 marks).
|
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.