Swachh survey in 500 cities from today

To be conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI), the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies which will carry 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks) and citizen feedbacks (600 marks).
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Jan 04, 2017, 08.20 AM | Source: PTI

Swachh survey in 500 cities from today

To be conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI), the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies which will carry 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks) and citizen feedbacks (600 marks).

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Swachh survey in 500 cities from today

To be conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI), the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies which will carry 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks) and citizen feedbacks (600 marks).

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Swachh survey in 500 cities from today
The government will kick start a survey today to rank 500 cities across the country on cleanliness, in a bid to encourage competition to improve sanitation standards.

To be conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI), the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies which will carry 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks) and citizen feedbacks (600 marks).

Areas of evaluations include 'waste collection, sweeping and transportation' with 40 percent marks, 'Open defecation free (ODF) and toilets' (30 percent), 'Municipal Solid Waste-processing and disposal' (20 percent) and 'Information, education and behavior change' and 'Capacity building-Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) e-learning portal' (5 percent each).

The citizens can give their feedback by either giving a missed call at 1969 to record their response or by filling up a feedback form on the Swachh Survekshan website, an official release said. Last year, 'Swachh Survekshan-2016' ranked 73 cities across the country and 1-lakh citizens participated and gave their feedback.

Tags  government cleanliness sanitation Swachh Survekshan-2017

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.