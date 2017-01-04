Swachh survey in 500 cities from today

The government will kick start a survey today to rank 500 cities across the country on cleanliness, in a bid to encourage competition to improve sanitation standards.To be conducted by Quality Council of India (QCI), the 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' will judge cities on the basis of data provided by Municipal bodies which will carry 900 marks, data collected through direct observations and independent assessment (500 marks) and citizen feedbacks (600 marks).Areas of evaluations include 'waste collection, sweeping and transportation' with 40 percent marks, 'Open defecation free (ODF) and toilets' (30 percent), 'Municipal Solid Waste-processing and disposal' (20 percent) and 'Information, education and behavior change' and 'Capacity building-Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) e-learning portal' (5 percent each).The citizens can give their feedback by either giving a missed call at 1969 to record their response or by filling up a feedback form on the Swachh Survekshan website, an official release said. Last year, 'Swachh Survekshan-2016' ranked 73 cities across the country and 1-lakh citizens participated and gave their feedback.