External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS 10 days back, is being discharged from the hospital today.
Dec 19, 2016, 01.39 PM | Source: PTI

Sushma Swaraj to be discharged from AIIMS

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS 10 days back, is being discharged from the hospital today.

Sushma Swaraj to be discharged from AIIMS

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS 10 days back, is being discharged from the hospital today.

Sushma Swaraj to be discharged from AIIMS
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS 10 days back, is being discharged from the hospital today.

"Sushma Swaraj, who underwent kidney transplant operation on 10th December 2016, has shown steady recovery and is being discharged from hospital today," the AIIMS said in a statement.

It further said her postoperative recovery was closely monitored by a team of transplant surgeons, physicians, critical care experts and physiotherapists.

Tags  Sushma Swaraj AIIMS kidney transplant hospital

