Dec 25, 2016, 09.46 AM

Sushma Swaraj seeks feedback on new passport rules
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought feedback on the new passport rules announced by the ministry.

"We have made significant changes in the Passport rules. I would like to have your feedback pl (sic)," she tweeted.

The ministry had yesterday announced new passport rules which carried changes in various categories including orphaned children, sadhus, single mothers and government employees.

