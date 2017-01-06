Jan 06, 2017, 11.17 AM | Source: NEWS18.com
“Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing due to hydraulic faliure
The airport officials confirmed that the flight landed under emergency conditions.
