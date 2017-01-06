SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing due to hydraulic faliure

“Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Jan 06, 2017, 11.17 AM | Source: NEWS18.com

SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing due to hydraulic faliure

“Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing due to hydraulic faliure

“Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing due to hydraulic faliure
A Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi on Friday due to hydraulic failure.

The airport officials confirmed that the flight landed under emergency conditions.

“Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.
“The crew carried out emergency procedure and landed safely in Delhi. All passengers and crew are safe,” the statement added.

Tags  SpiceJet Bengaluru aircraft Indira Gandhi International airport

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing due to hydraulic faliure
KARUNAS
Platinum Member
2126 Followers
SpiceJet

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.