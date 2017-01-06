SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing due to hydraulic faliure

A Bengaluru-Delhi SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi on Friday due to hydraulic failure.

The airport officials confirmed that the flight landed under emergency conditions.

“Bengaluru to Delhi, experienced, during cruise, partial hydraulic failure due to loss of hydraulic fluid,” a statement said.

“The crew carried out emergency procedure and landed safely in Delhi. All passengers and crew are safe,” the statement added.