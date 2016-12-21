Shivaji memorial to be the tallest memorial in the world: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the planned statue of King Shivaji off Mumbai coast will be the tallest memorial in the world.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 21, 2016, 08.45 AM | Source: PTI

Shivaji memorial to be the tallest memorial in the world: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the planned statue of King Shivaji off Mumbai coast will be the tallest memorial in the world.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Shivaji memorial to be the tallest memorial in the world: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the planned statue of King Shivaji off Mumbai coast will be the tallest memorial in the world.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Shivaji memorial to be the tallest memorial in the world: CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the planned statue of King Shivaji off Mumbai coast will be the tallest memorial in the world.

"Shiv Smarak (memorial) in Arabian Sea will be the tallest memorial not only in the country but in the entire world. I thank (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi for making it possible," Fadnavis said.

He was addressing Kunbi Mahotsav at Shahapur in Thane district, organised by Kunbi Mahotsav Pratishthan.

Fadnavis announced sanction of Rs 200 crore for water supply scheme for Shahapur and surrounding villages on this occasion.

Shamrao Peje Kunbi Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal (development corporation) will be restructured, and Rs 50 crore will be earmarked for it in the coming budget, he said.

The CM also instructed Thane Zilla Parishad to prepare a tourist circuit plan for Shahapur and Murbad, and promised adequate funds.

Tags  PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Shiv Smarak (memorial) in Arabian Sea Narendra Modi
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Shivaji memorial to be the tallest memorial in the world: CM
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login