SC rejects plea challenging Justice Khehars elevation as CJI

A plea by a group of lawyers challenging the elevation of Justice J S Khehar as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) was dismissed today by the Supreme Court which asserted that there was "no question" of him being considered ineligible for the post.The apex court rejected the arguments that Justice Khehar, while heading a five-judge constitution bench that had struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), had benefitted himself as the judgement had revived the collegium system for appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.While disapproving the grounds for entertaining the PIL, a bench of Justices R K Agrawal and D Y Chandrachud noted that there were averments in the petition praising the "quality" of the judge who is to be sworn as CJI on January 4."Since the petitioners have praised the quality of Justice J S Khehar, there is no question of him being considered ineligible for being appointed as the Chief Justice of India," the bench said."So far as this allegation is concerned, it is sufficient to mention that collegium not only consist of the CJI but also four other senior-most judges of the Supreme Court," the bench said.The apex court also said that as far as correctness of the NJAC case judgement is concerned, "we are of the opinion that petitioner has the right to apply for review or file curative petition"."We do not find any merit in the petition and the same is dismissed," the bench said while rejecting the plea filed by National Lawyers' Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms.Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, appearing for the lawyers' body, argued that the issue of judiciary's independence and appointment of judges was important and it was "painful" for them to approach the apex court with such a petition.He claimed that judges in the higher judiciary were coming from "a few families only" and "it cannot be the exclusive domain of some persons"."This court has to listen to the critics. Democracy is all about criticism," he said, adding that Justice Khehar should refuse to become the next CJI.