Jan 06, 2017, 12.14 PM | Source: PTI
Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to put off Union Budget
Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.
|
"There is no urgency in it. We will lay down the law when this petition comes up," a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.
Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.
The PIL has also sought a direction to strip BJP of its lotus election symbol for alleged violation of the model code of conduct which came into effect after declaration of assembly polls in five states.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.