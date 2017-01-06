SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to put off Union Budget

Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.
Jan 06, 2017, 12.14 PM | Source: PTI

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to put off Union Budget

Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to put off Union Budget
The Supreme Court today refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of presentation of Union Budget due to assembly elections in five states.

"There is no urgency in it. We will lay down the law when this petition comes up," a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL on the issue, mentioned it and sought an urgent hearing.

The PIL has also sought a direction to strip BJP of its lotus election symbol for alleged violation of the model code of conduct which came into effect after declaration of assembly polls in five states.

Tags  Supreme Court Union Budget J S Khehar
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.