SC order victory for democratic, secular foundations: CPI(M)

The Supreme Court order terming as a "corrupt practice" seeking votes in the name of religion, race, caste, community or language is a victory for democratic and secular foundations of the country, CPI(M) today said.

"Victory for India's Secular and Democratic foundations.

Religious & sectarian identities must be away from politics (sic)," party's General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who had filed an intervention petition in the case, tweeted.

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court today held that any appeal for votes on the ground of "religion, race, caste, community or language" amounted to "corrupt practice" under the election law provision.

Referring to the term 'his religion' used in section 123(3) of the Representation of The Peoples (RP) Act, which deals with 'corrupt practice', Chief Justice T S Thakur and three others in the 4:3 verdict said it meant the religion and caste of all including voters, candidates and their agents etc.

In its ruling in a case related to the election of a Shiv Sena leader, the Supreme Court had in 1995 said Hindutva is a "way of life and not religion".