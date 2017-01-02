SC bars parties from using religion, caste to seek votes

An appeal to voters on the grounds of Caste, Creed and Religion is Impermissible, the judgment delivered by a bench of 7 judges read.
Jan 02, 2017, 03.49 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

SC bars parties from using religion, caste to seek votes

An appeal to voters on the grounds of Caste, Creed and Religion is Impermissible, the judgment delivered by a bench of 7 judges read.

SC bars parties from using religion, caste to seek votes

An appeal to voters on the grounds of Caste, Creed and Religion is Impermissible, the judgment delivered by a bench of 7 judges read.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday said that political parties can't seek votes in the name of religion.

The court said that parties have to abide by the tenets of the constitution.

An appeal to voters on the grounds of Caste, Creed and Religion is Impermissible, the judgment delivered by a bench of 7 judges read.
After the latest ruling, any attempt to canvas votes on ground of religion – either the candidate’s or his opponents – will invite provisions of the Representation of People’s Act.

“Relation between an individual and God is an independent choice,” the court observed, adding that the state is forbidden to have allegiance to such an activity.

The bench is revisiting a 20-year-old judgment that called Hinduism a “way of life”.

The SC verdict could have a huge impact in the upcoming assembly election in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Acting to the news, NCP leader Majeed Memon said that the BJP could suffer a setback since they were planning to the bring up the Ram Mandir issue.

"Local police and EC should be alert about the kind of speeches that will be given in the coming months," Memon added.

BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy, however, said that the ruling has nothing to do with the BJP as the party has never sought vote on the basis of religion.

"Hinduism is a way of life and the BJP will continue to play the Hindutva card," he said.

Tags  Supreme Court religion political parties
SC bars parties from using religion, caste to seek votes

