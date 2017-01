The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought clarity from the government on the debt recovery infrastructure in the country.Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), the apex court asked the Centre whether it was possible to achieve the timelines for debt recovery prescribed under amended DRT and Sarfaesi Act, given the infrastructure deficit.A three-judge bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur was hearing the plea filed by Prashant Bhushan.In the plea, Bhushan alleged non performing assets (NPA) were increasing and the debt recovery process has completely failed in its duty to recover those loan dues from various parties.