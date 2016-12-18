Rs 18 lakh in new notes seized in Noida, 3 arrested

Rs 18 lakh in new currency notes have been seized from Sector 57 here and three men have been arrested in this connection, police said today.

The three accused--Vinay Kumar from Jind, and Mahendra Kumar and Praveen Kumar from Hisar--were arrested last evening by a team of Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad and Income Tax Department.

"The arrests were made following a tip off that some people were carrying a huge amount of counterfeit currency in Bhishanpura village in Sector 57," Deputy Superintendent of Police UP ATS (Western UP Wing) Anoop Singh said.

The team searched the car of the accused following which Rs 18 lakh in new currency notes of Rs 2000 was found, he said.

No counterfeit or old currency notes were found. The car has also been impounded, the DSP said.

The team is interrogating the accused and more arrests and seizures are expected on basis of the information, he said.