Dec 17, 2016, 09.50 AM | Source: PTI

Rs 1.40 crore in new notes seized in Mumbai, three detained
In another haul of cash in the megapolis, the police this evening seized Rs 1.40 crore from three persons riding in a car on Juhu-Versova Link Road in suburban Andheri.

The money was in the new Rs 2,000 notes, police said.

Police stopped the car during vehicular checking near Juhu Tara Complex at around 7 pm. Upon checking, the cash was discovered.

The three persons who were riding in the car were being questioned, said Mumbai police's spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe.

Yesterday, police had seized Rs 10.10 crore in suburban Chembur. Most of it was in the demonetised currency.

