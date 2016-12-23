Rs 100 cr deposited in 500 Jan Dhan a/c in western MP: I-T

Dec 23, 2016, 09.20 PM | Source: PTI

Altogether Rs 100 crore were found to have been deposited in 500 Jan Dhan accounts in the banks in western Madhya Pradesh post-demonetisation, according to the Income Tax Department.

The Department is also probing 500 other (ordinary) bank accounts which received deposits of Rs one crore or more (each) post November 8.

"We got the information about deposits of over Rs one crore or more, made after November 8 demonetisation announcement, in 350 accounts in various banks in 16 districts of western region of Madhya Pradesh," said V K Mathur, Chief Income Tax Commissioner (Indore region). Another 150 such accounts were found in the cooperative banks, he said. 

