Robbers loot 40 kg gold from Muthoot Finance branch

In what would seem like a scene from a Bollywood flick, armed robbers posing as CBI officials struck a Muthoot Finance branch in Hyderabad on Wednesday and left with 40kg of gold.

Police said the four armed robbers reached the Muthoot Finance branch in RC Puram on the outskirts of Hyderabad in a red Scorpio around 9.30am.



"They entered the branch claiming to be CBI officials. They all were armed," a senior police official said.



The modus operandi seemed very similar to the plot of 2013 movie Special 26 starring Akshay Kumar where a group posing as CBI officials raids a jewellery in Mumbai. The film itself was inspired by the 1987 Opera House Heist at a Mumbai branch of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) Jewellers.



While leaving, the robbers also took with them the CCTV system at the branch. Employees and eyewitnesses told the police that there were for to five people in the gang.



"One was dressed as a traffic cop, another one was wearing a monkey cap. They said they are from CBI. They told us there was big scam here and they were here to check. When security personnel tried to stop them they showed guns and asked everyone to move to a corner. They took the locker room keys and said it was a routine check. They used a bag and a bedsheet to take away all the gold," an employee said.



Cyberabad Police has formed special teams to nab the robbers and the inter-state borders have been sealed.