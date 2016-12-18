Rlys minister flags off Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Express

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today flagged off a weekly train for Gorakhpur from the Bandra terminus here today and inaugurated Wi-Fi services at nine suburban stations.

"In our country situation is such that people from villages have to leave their families and go to cities in search of livelihood as these places (cities) offer more opportunities. There was a long standing demand for a train to eastern UP and today we have fulfilled it," said Prabhu after flagging off the Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Express.

The inaugural train will reach Gorakhpur on Tuesday.

As a regular service, the weekly train (15068) will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday. Similarly, on return journey the train (15067) will leave Gorakhpur on every Wednesday.

Prabhu also inaugurated Wi-Fi services at nine suburban railway stations. These stations are Borivali, Andheri, Vashi, Belapur, Kurla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Byculla, Panvel and Thane.

The Minister, said, "Railway was making whole-hearted contribution in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of digital India. Wi-Fi at stations is a step in that direction." He said they will definitely fulfil their commitment of providing Wi-Fi services at 100 places by 2016 and the work in that direction was on full swing.

The Minister also inaugurated a new platform (number 7) at Dadar station and escalator facilities at Dadar, Bhayander and Vasai Road.

He also announced conversion of 12 suburban services from 12 car rakes to 15. The augmented 15-car services will run on Western line from tomorrow.