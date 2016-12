RBIs new deposit move likely to be challenged legally: Expert

RBI's new deposit move likely to be challenged legally: Expert

The Reserve Bank today said that any deposits above Rs 5,000 can be made only once before December 30. This is likely to be challenged legally, believes Sanjay Hedge, senior Supreme Court lawyer and CPM’s counsel in demonetisation case.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Hedge said that the move is an arbitrary exercise of power and could be halted by the court.



