Dec 26, 2016, 05.46 PM | Source: PTI
Responding to an RTI application filed by activist Venkatesh Nayak, the Bankers' Bank refused to disclose the minutes of the crucial meetings of Central Board of Directors on the issue of demonetisation citing section 8(1)(a) of the transparency law.
RBI refuses to disclose deliberations of its board on cash ban
He said the refusal to disclose the minutes of the Board meeting where the decision was taken to recommend demonetisation of the high value currency notes, is perplexing to say the very least.
"Cash-starved people have had problems paying hospital charges when mothers delivered babies and bereaved families faced problems paying fees to cremate or bury their dead at cemeteries or crematoria," he said.