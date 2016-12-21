RBI has issued Rs 5.92 lakh cr to citizens between Nov 10-Dec 19

A total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes have been issued between 10 November - 19 December. The central bank issued 20.4 billion pieces of Rs 10,20,50 and 100 denominations.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that notes worth Rs 5,92,613 crore have been issued to the public via ATMs or over the counter between November 10 and December 19, recent data shows.



Rs 5.92 lakh crore is 38.4 percent of the total value of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes that were demonetised.



Another 2.2 billion pieces have been issued of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations.



