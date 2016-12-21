Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal
A total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes have been issued between 10 November - 19 December. The central bank issued 20.4 billion pieces of Rs 10,20,50 and 100 denominations.
RBI has issued Rs 5.92 lakh cr to citizens between Nov 10-Dec 19
