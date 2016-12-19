Railways plans separate agency for fare changes

The Railway Ministry is likely to soon seek Cabinet’s nod for setting up independent agency to suggest passenger and freight fares, according to a report in The Economic Times.
Dec 19, 2016, 11.34 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Railway Ministry is likely to soon seek Cabinet’s nod for setting up independent agency to suggest passenger and freight fares, according to a report in The Economic Times .

The ministry’s proposal, which will be sent to Cabinet this week, is an attempt to reform the ailing sector. The approval is likely to come in the next week, according to an official. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has apprised PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister’s Office about the proposal and they were supportive, the official said.

The proposed Railway Development Authority of India will comprise a chairman and four members independent of the Railway Ministry. The ministry has already received comments from various ministries and the Niti Aayog.

