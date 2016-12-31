Rahul Gandhi demands removal of weekly withdrawal limit

Dec 31, 2016, 01.28 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," Gandhi tweeted.
He also said that income tax and sales tax rebate of 50 percent should be given to small shopkeepers and businessmen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.
