Rahul Gandhi demands removal of weekly withdrawal limit

Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go, Gandhi tweeted.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 31, 2016, 01.28 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Rahul Gandhi demands removal of weekly withdrawal limit

"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," Gandhi tweeted.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Rahul Gandhi demands removal of weekly withdrawal limit

"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," Gandhi tweeted.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Rahul Gandhi demands removal of weekly withdrawal limit
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the removal of the weekly cash withdrawal limit with immediate effect.

"Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister's word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go," Gandhi tweeted.

In another tweet, he posted a picture demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi compensate for the loss suffered due to demonetisation.
Gandhi demanded that the Centre give a compensation of Rs 25,000 to below poverty line families.

He also said that income tax and sales tax rebate of 50 percent should be given to small shopkeepers and businessmen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-denomination currency notes on November 8, and subsequently sought 50 days to put things in order.

Tags  Congress Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi income tax denomination
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Rahul Gandhi demands removal of weekly withdrawal limit

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.