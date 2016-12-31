Proposal to add 15,000 men to Delhi Police cleared by Home Min

The Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to add 15,000 more personnel to the Delhi Police and it awaits the Finance Ministry's nod, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said terming its strength as "inadequate".

Singh made the announcement at a mega police event here where ranks were awarded to 24 personnel out of the 27,000 promoted this year.

The expansion, if effected, will make the force nearly one lakh strong.

"I feel Delhi Police strength is not adequate. It has to increase. The proposal pertaining to recruitment of 15,000 personnel have been sent to the Finance Ministry by the Home Ministry. I hope the approval will be received soon," he said.

The event also saw the presence of Ministers of State (Home) Kiren Rijiju, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma and a bevy of senior officials, inspectors, constables and their family members.

Singh said it was "raining promotions" in Delhi Police as "no where" have so many personnel been promoted together. He lauded Verma's efforts toward removing the stagnation in promotion.

"Promotions are in short supply in Police as well as in paramilitary forces and when it happens the person is on the last leg of his career. I had told the police commissioner to promote personnel when it is due without any hesitation," Singh said.

According to official data, Delhi Police at present has a total sanctioned strength of around 82,242, of which 77,083 are filled.