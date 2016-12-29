Probe into suspicious transaction in Jan Dhan accounts

The account holders of Gopinathpur branch of a bank claim that they have not operated their accounts even once after the accounts were opened last year.
Dec 29, 2016, 01.10 PM | Source: PTI

Probe into suspicious transaction in Jan Dhan accounts

The account holders of Gopinathpur branch of a bank claim that they have not operated their accounts even once after the accounts were opened last year.

Probe into suspicious transaction in Jan Dhan accounts

The account holders of Gopinathpur branch of a bank claim that they have not operated their accounts even once after the accounts were opened last year.

Probe into suspicious transaction in Jan Dhan accounts
The police are investigating repeated deposits and withdrawal of large amounts of money in Jan Dhan bank accounts of around 13 members of a Self-Help Group (SHG) here, the police said today.

The account holders of Gopinathpur branch of a bank claim that they have not operated their accounts even once after the accounts were opened last year.

"We are investigating the matter. If any cognisable offence is established, then appropriate criminal prosecutions will be initiated," city DCP Sanjiv Arrora said.

If any revenue or financial mismanagement is established, then appropriate agencies would be intimated, he said.

The members of Tulasi SHG said they had opened the Jan Dhan accounts in order to avail loans if any, in future. But they were surprised to notice that heavy transactions had been made in their accounts after the demonetisation of higher denominations was announced in November.

Although such bogus transactions in the Jan Dhan accounts were brought to the notice of the bank officials, they appeared indifferent, some of the account holders claimed.

Senior officials of the bank were not immediately available for comment.

Tags  deposits Jan Dhan Self-Help Group
Probe into suspicious transaction in Jan Dhan accounts
