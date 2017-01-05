Presentation of Budget be postponed: Anand Sharma

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma demanded that the presentation of Union Budget be postponed till counting of votes in five poll-bound states is over, contending its advancement will give "unfair" advantage to BJP by way of making populist announcement and alluring voters.

"We are opposed to advancing of the Budget presentation. This gives unfair advantage to the government. It will influence voters.

"It is clear the government will misuse both the Budget presentation and the President's customary address to both the Houses of Parliament to announce populist schemes and also try to allure voters," he said.

Recalling presentation of Budget was postponed in 2012 when Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab were to go to polls last, Sharma insisted on repeating the past precedent.

Referring to the representation made by leaders of 16 opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC, JD(U), SP and BSP to the President and also Chief Election Commissioner recently, Sharma said their request be accepted.

"In view of the past precedent, the Constitutional mandate and the need to ensure free election, it is important that the request of the opposition is accepted and the presentation of Budget is delayed until the polling in all the states is over," he said.