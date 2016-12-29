Post cash ban, net indirect taxes increased: Jaitley

A large part of the benefits of this historical move are visible, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in press meet. A lot more money has come into the banking system even as the ability of banks to lend has increased, he said, referring to the pain induced by the demonetisation which saw popular banknotes being replaced.

Talking about revenue figures till December 19, he said the net increase in income tax so far has been to the extent of 14.4 percent. If one factors in refunds, the net increase is 13.6 percent he said.

Notwithstanding what the critics have predicted in all the categories till November 30, there is a significant increase in indirect taxes. There has been an increase of 26.2 percent in central indirect taxes till November 30. This includes excise duties increasing by 43.5 percent, service tax by 23.7 percent and custom duties. Indirect taxes are higher on a year-on-year basis for November.

Despite demonetisation, Rabi sowing across the country was higher by 6.3 percent than last year’s.

Life insurances businesses have seen growth, international tourism has increased as well as usage of petrol, he said.