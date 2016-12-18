PM to launch skill development initiatives tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil tomorrow a clutch of skill development initiatives aimed at skilling unemployed youth and also lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills here.

"Apart from launching 31 Kaushal Kendras which will serve as skilling centres and target mainly unemployed youth for training purposes, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate an exhibition named Kaushal Mahotsav," a senior official in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship told PTI.

"The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Skills in Kanpur which will focus on providing industrial training," the official added.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is also set to enter into a strategic partnership with the leather and textiles industry in Kanpur to place one lakh youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Moreover, the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme will also be launched formally, the official said.

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras are state-of-the-art Model Training Centres (MTCs) which the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship intends to establish in every district of the country.

The model training centres envisage to create benchmark institutions that demonstrate aspirational value for competency based skill development training.

They would focus on elements of quality, sustainability and connect with stakeholders in skills delivery process. The centres will transform from a mandate driven footloose model to a sustainable institutional model.