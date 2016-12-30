PM Narendra Modis 50-day deadline ends today

The 50-day deadline to deposit the old Rs 500/1,000 notes in banks comes to an end on Friday.

However, the cash crunch and queues outside ATMs and banks continue as currency printing presses have failed to meet the huge demand for new bills.

Moroever, the people will still have time to exchange the currency notes at designated RBI counters till March 31 after giving valid reasons for not depositing defunct notes in their accounts by December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement on November 8 declared the old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes invalid.