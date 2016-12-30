PM Narendra Modis 50-day deadline ends today

However, the cash crunch and queues outside ATMs and banks continue as currency printing presses have failed to meet the huge demand for new bills.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 30, 2016, 11.55 AM | Source: NEWS18.com

PM Narendra Modi's 50-day deadline ends today

However, the cash crunch and queues outside ATMs and banks continue as currency printing presses have failed to meet the huge demand for new bills.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

PM Narendra Modis 50-day deadline ends today

However, the cash crunch and queues outside ATMs and banks continue as currency printing presses have failed to meet the huge demand for new bills.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
PM Narendra Modis 50-day deadline ends today
The 50-day deadline to deposit the old Rs 500/1,000 notes in banks comes to an end on Friday.

However, the cash crunch and queues outside ATMs and banks continue as currency printing presses have failed to meet the huge demand for new bills.

Moroever, the people will still have time to exchange the currency notes at designated RBI counters till March 31 after giving valid reasons for not depositing defunct notes in their accounts by December 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise announcement on November 8 declared the old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes invalid.

Tags  Rs 500/1 000 notes banks ATM banks cash crunch RBI currency notes
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
PM Narendra Modis 50-day deadline ends today
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.