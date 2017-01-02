PM Narendra Modi to address Parivartan rally in Lucknow today

Jan 02, 2017, 10.16 AM | Source: NEWS18.com
This will be the first public rally of PM Modi after the expiry of demonetisation exercise on December 30.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a limited-period interest waiver for farmers and rebates on housing loans up to 12 lakhs besides sops for senior citizens in a mini-budget type address to the nation that displayed a combination of empathy, gratitude and political savvy ahead of a string of assembly elections in the coming months.
In his 43-minute speech, PM Modi thanked the citizens for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in the fight against black money by supporting the demonetization drive despite hardships
