PM Modi to address nation on new years eve

Dec 31, 2016, 09.38 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
Modi last addressed the nation on November 8 to announce demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to root out corruption and black money from the country.
Modi will address the nation before the dawn of the New Year. The address will likely happen at 7.30 p.m. on Saturday.
After demonetisation, Modi had said: "Help me for 50 days and I will give you the India you desired."
Opposition parties have attacked the Centre over the implementation of the move, with a few choosing to oppose it altogether.
