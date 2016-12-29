PM likely to address nation soon

Dec 29, 2016, 08.50 PM | Source: PTI

PM likely to address nation soon

With the 50-day period for depositing of demonetised notes expiring tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation before the dawn of the New Year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation before dawn of the New Year," sources said.

However, it was not clear as to whether he would address the nation on Friday or Saturday.

In his address, the Prime Minister may speak about the roadmap post the demonetisation period especially on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place.

He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after the demonetisation was announced on November 8.

The Prime Minister in his public meetings in the last few weeks has been urging the people to bear with the pain following the government's decision and that it would start easing gradually once the 50-day period is over.

On Tuesday, Modi met economists and experts at a meeting in Niti Aayog to discuss the current economic situation.
