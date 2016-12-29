Dec 29, 2016, 08.50 PM | Source: PTI
With the 50-day period for depositing of demonetised notes expiring tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation before the dawn of the New Year.
PM likely to address nation soon
