Jan 01, 2017, 02.52 PM | Source: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described as "barbaric" the terror attack in Istanbul and said India stands by Turkey in this time of grief.
PM condemns terror attack in Turkey
"Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul," he tweeted.
"We strongly condemn the barbaric attack and stand by Turkey in this time of grief," the PM added.
Thirty-nine people, including foreigners, were killed when a gunman stormed an Istanbul nightclub as revellers were celebrating the New Year.
