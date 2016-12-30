Dec 30, 2016, 04.09 PM | Source: PTI
"People reposed faith in PM's leadership and supported demonetisation. The decision has started giving the desired result," Singh, who is the party in-charge for Andhra Pradesh told reporters here.
People reposed faith in PM, backed demonetisation: BJP leader
"The strategy of opposition parties against the Prime Minister has boomeranged", he claimed.
Modi on November 8 had announced his government's decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.
