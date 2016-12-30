People reposed faith in PM, backed demonetisation: BJP leader

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said common people reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and supported the decision to demonetise high value currency notes.

"People reposed faith in PM's leadership and supported demonetisation. The decision has started giving the desired result," Singh, who is the party in-charge for Andhra Pradesh told reporters here.

"The strategy of opposition parties against the Prime Minister has boomeranged", he claimed.

Modi on November 8 had announced his government's decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.