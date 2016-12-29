Panel mulling direct transfer scheme for power users

The consumers might soon get direct subsidy of electricity. An expert panel consisting of officials from the states and power industry are looking into a possibility of this and will submit its report to the power ministry in January.
Dec 29, 2016, 03.49 PM

The consumers might soon get direct subsidy of electricity. An expert panel consisting of officials from the states and power industry are looking into a possibility of this and will submit its report to the power ministry in January.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Consumers might soon get direct subsidy for electricity. An expert panel consisting of officials from the states and power industry are looking into a possibility of this and will submit its report to the power ministry in January.

The Economic Times reports that the committee is working on ways to increase power demand and consumption. It is also looking at ways in which power can be subsidised similar to how LPG is passed onto the consumers.

If the scheme gets approved, then direct benefit transfer will be on actual consumption and not on power losses or pilferage, mention the ET report.

Under the LPG model, cylinders are sold at the market rates and those eligible for subsidy gets the decided amount directly into their accounts.

The expert panel consists of secretaries of states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat alongwith energy secretaries of states like Bihar. The panel also has central ministry officials from electricity boards.

