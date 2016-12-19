On Nov 8, RBI had only Rs 4.94 lakh cr in 2k rupee notes: RTI

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, RBI had only Rs 4.94 lakh crore in 2,000 rupee notes, which was approximately one-fourth of over Rs 20 lakh crore it had in demonetized currency notes.

An RTI response to Mumbai-based activist Anil Galgali from Reserve Bank of India says on November 8, it had Rs 9.13 lakh crore in 1,000 rupee notes while Rs 11.38 lakh crore in 500 rupee notes.

The RBI says it had 2,473 million pieces of 2,000 rupee notes on November 8 which had a value of over Rs 4.94 lakh crore.