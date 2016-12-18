Dec 18, 2016, 12.27 PM | Source: PTI
Noted economist and former Planning Commission member Saumitra Chaudhuri passed away today early morning.
Noted economist Saumitra Chaudhuri passes away
"Chaudhuri passed away today morning at 8 am. He was diagnosed with lung cancer. He was admitted in Ganga Ram hospital and his condition had deteriorated in the last three weeks," his nephew Abheek said.
Chaudhuri was appointed member of Planning Commission in June 2009.