Noted economist Saumitra Chaudhuri passes away

Noted economist and former Planning Commission member Saumitra Chaudhuri passed away today early morning.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 18, 2016, 12.27 PM | Source: PTI

Noted economist Saumitra Chaudhuri passes away

Noted economist and former Planning Commission member Saumitra Chaudhuri passed away today early morning.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Noted economist Saumitra Chaudhuri passes away

Noted economist and former Planning Commission member Saumitra Chaudhuri passed away today early morning.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Noted economist Saumitra Chaudhuri passes away
Noted economist and former Planning Commission member Saumitra Chaudhuri passed away today early morning.

"Chaudhuri passed away today morning at 8 am. He was diagnosed with lung cancer. He was admitted in Ganga Ram hospital and his condition had deteriorated in the last three weeks," his nephew Abheek said.

Chaudhuri was appointed member of Planning Commission in June 2009.

Tags  PTI Planning Commission Saumitra Chaudhuri
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Noted economist Saumitra Chaudhuri passes away
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login