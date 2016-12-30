Note ban: Liquor sales slump by 20% in Rajasthan

Demonetisation has dampened the spirits of partygoers as liquor sales have dipped by one-fifth in Rajasthan.
Dec 30, 2016, 06.11 PM | Source: PTI

Note ban: Liquor sales slump by 20% in Rajasthan

Demonetisation has dampened the spirits of partygoers as liquor sales have dipped by one-fifth in Rajasthan.

| 1 Comments
Excise department officials said people, both in urban and rural areas, are consuming less liquor after the notes ban. The department has recorded a 20 per cent decline in the purchase of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Rajasthan.

Though the sector was witnessing a steady growth of 19 per cent, after the scrapping of notes, sales have declined by 20 per cent across the state, district excise officer, Jaipur, Rajesh Verma told PTI.

On whether people have started opting for cashless transactions following demonetisation, Verma said most transactions are in cash but those having debit/credit cards prefer to use cards.

However, in hotels and bars liquor consumption is stated to be as it was before demonetisation.

Patron of Jaipur Hotel Association, A C Maini said "Come what may, liquor and beer sales in hotels and bars have hardly seen a dip. Sales are almost steady.

Tags  Note ban Liquor sales Rajasthan IMFL
