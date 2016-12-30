Note ban did not impact tourism in Goa: Laxmikant Parsekar

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today ruled out any adverse impact of demonetisation on tourist footfalls in the coastal state.The number of footfalls are increasing every passing year. I have witnessed the growth during last four years, Parsekar told reporters after inauguration of BJP's election office in Panaji today.

He said there is no impact of demonetisation on the tourism industy as Goa has gone digital.

People have accepted demonetisation and cashless payment initiatives, he said.

Goa tourism industry has been complaining about the decrease in tourist arrivals this year-end due to demonetisation.

The New Year parties which were supposed to start on December 28 were yet to begin the state.