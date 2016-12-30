Note ban did not impact tourism in Goa: Laxmikant Parsekar

The number of footfalls are increasing every passing year. I have witnessed the growth during last four years, Parsekar told reporters after inauguration of BJP's election office in Panaji today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 30, 2016, 03.58 PM | Source: PTI

Note ban did not impact tourism in Goa: Laxmikant Parsekar

The number of footfalls are increasing every passing year. I have witnessed the growth during last four years, Parsekar told reporters after inauguration of BJP's election office in Panaji today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Note ban did not impact tourism in Goa: Laxmikant Parsekar

The number of footfalls are increasing every passing year. I have witnessed the growth during last four years, Parsekar told reporters after inauguration of BJP's election office in Panaji today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Note ban did not impact tourism in Goa: Laxmikant Parsekar
Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today ruled out any adverse impact of demonetisation on tourist footfalls in the coastal state.

The number of footfalls are increasing every passing year. I have witnessed the growth during last four years, Parsekar told reporters after inauguration of BJP's election office in Panaji today.

He said there is no impact of demonetisation on the tourism industy as Goa has gone digital.

People have accepted demonetisation and cashless payment initiatives, he said.

Goa tourism industry has been complaining about the decrease in tourist arrivals this year-end due to demonetisation.

The New Year parties which were supposed to start on December 28 were yet to begin the state.

Tags  Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar demonetisation
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Note ban did not impact tourism in Goa: Laxmikant Parsekar
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.