Non performing govt officers will face penalties: Bedi

Warning non performing government officers that they would face penalties in 2017, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today listed 22 directives in areas where she said there was scope for improvement.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 31, 2016, 01.13 PM | Source: PTI

Non performing govt officers will face penalties: Bedi

Warning non performing government officers that they would face penalties in 2017, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today listed 22 directives in areas where she said there was scope for improvement.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Non performing govt officers will face penalties: Bedi

Warning non performing government officers that they would face penalties in 2017, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today listed 22 directives in areas where she said there was scope for improvement.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Non performing govt officers will face penalties: Bedi
Warning non performing government officers that they would face penalties in 2017, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today listed 22 directives in areas where she said there was scope for improvement.

In a compilation of dos and donts to all Secretaries, Directors and Heads of Departments' at her year-end audio conference with them, she noted that there had been many improvements over the last seven months in various areas like disposal of grievances and in law and order.

However there were areas where improvement was still needed she said and listed out 22 directives.

Among them was that they should ensure that the budget prepared balanced needs of rural and urban pockets and for prudent expenditure to achieve best financial management.

She also referred to the CAG's report of accumulated loss of nearly Rs 490 crore in loss making state government owned public sector undertakings and statutory societies here and said it has to be critically examined.

Administrative departments should submit suitable proposals to the government, either to revive the PSUs or to effect disinvestment, she said She asked officials to target more on Centrally sponsored schemes by availing central funds.

Bedi said that in the coming year, she would identify those who do not perform and they would face penalties, "according to the gravity of neglect or negligence.' She asked officers' to continue with their endeavours to promote digital transactions.
Tags  PTI Kiran Bedi CAG
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Non performing govt officers will face penalties: Bedi
Wire News
Platinum Member
685 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.