Nominate more women, SC, STs for central deputation: Govt

The Centre has asked state governments to nominate more women and SC and ST officers for central deputation under the Central Staffing Scheme for 2017 with an aim to provide them adequate representation.

In a letter to chief secretaries of the states, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has said movement of officers from states to the Centre and back is crucial for building capabilities at the state-level and contributing towards developing national perspectives at the decision- making levels in the government.

"It would, therefore, be appropriate if a conscious attempt is made to forward the names of officers for deputation under the Government of India in such a manner that every eligible officer has an opportunity to serve at the Centre at least once at the middle management level," it said.

It further stated that there was a general shortage of IAS officers at Deputy Secretary or Director level and the state may like to recommend a sufficiently large number of officers for appointment to posts at these positions at the Centre at least in proportion to actual strength so as to share the shortage appropriately between the Centre and the states.

Asking the state governments to pay particular attention while recommending the names of officers under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS), the DoPT said, "Sufficient names of women, SC and ST officers may be sponsored so that adequate representation can be provided to them on posts under the CSS." It asked the state governments to ensure that an officer once placed on the offer list for central deputation continues to be available for consideration throughout the year.

It said that very often the Cadre Controlling Authorities CCAs withdraw the names of officers at later stage which results in undue delay in placement of officers.

An officer being nominated should be willing to serve anywhere in India and his preference, if any, be explicitly indicated.

The names of officers, who have been debarred from being taken on central deputation, should not be considered and those whose names have been offered should have completed the necessary "cooling off".

The names has to be sent by January 31, 2017.