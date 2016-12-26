No proposal for compensation from toll firms yet: Maha govt

Maharashtra government was yet to receive any proposal from toll companies seeking reimbursement of losses they had suffered due to the waiver of toll after the demonetisation, an official said today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 26, 2016, 09.40 PM | Source: PTI

No proposal for compensation from toll firms yet: Maha govt

Maharashtra government was yet to receive any proposal from toll companies seeking reimbursement of losses they had suffered due to the waiver of toll after the demonetisation, an official said today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

No proposal for compensation from toll firms yet: Maha govt

Maharashtra government was yet to receive any proposal from toll companies seeking reimbursement of losses they had suffered due to the waiver of toll after the demonetisation, an official said today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
No proposal for compensation from toll firms yet: Maha govt
Maharashtra government was yet to receive any proposal from toll companies seeking reimbursement of losses they had suffered due to the waiver of toll after the demonetisation, an official said today.

PWD department's principal secretary Ashish Kumar Singh said the Government was yet to receive any such proposal.

"The toll companies can seek compensation for the quantum of loss or seek extension of toll levy (on roads). We will consider the demand after it comes to us," he said.

Asked if the loss of toll companies was Rs 125 crore, he said, "Rs 125 crore is too high an amount. We will give the matter a thought after we get a proposal from toll companies."

Opposition Congress had alleged that the BJP-led government was planning to compensate toll firms. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had claimed the toll companies had demanded Rs 125 crore, and the government was ready to shell out the amount.

Tags  Maharashtra toll demonetisation Ashish Kumar Singh Sachin Sawant Congress
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
No proposal for compensation from toll firms yet: Maha govt
Wire News
Platinum Member
682 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login