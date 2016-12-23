Nigerian with about Rs 54 lakh in new notes intercepted at IGIA

A Nigerian national was found in possession of about Rs 54 lakh in new notes today at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 23, 2016, 01.11 PM | Source: PTI

Nigerian with about Rs 54 lakh in new notes intercepted at IGIA

A Nigerian national was found in possession of about Rs 54 lakh in new notes today at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Nigerian with about Rs 54 lakh in new notes intercepted at IGIA

A Nigerian national was found in possession of about Rs 54 lakh in new notes today at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Nigerian with about Rs 54 lakh in new notes intercepted at IGIA
A Nigerian national was found in possession of about Rs 54 lakh in new notes today at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here.

Officials said the incident was reported at about 2:30 AM when CISF personnel intercepted the Nigerian travelling to Coimbatore from here.

"He was allowed to travel after information was shared with tax and customs sleuths. A total cash of over Rs 58 lakh was detected with the Nigerian with Rs 53.78 lakh in new currency and Rs 4.29 lakh in old notes," they said.

Tags  cash demonetisation Nigerian airport IGIA CISF Tax notes
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Nigerian with about Rs 54 lakh in new notes intercepted at IGIA
Wire News
Platinum Member
678 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login