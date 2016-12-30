Dec 30, 2016, 03.59 PM | Source: PTI
Nabard has sanctioned a loan of Rs 23.94 crore to the Haryana government under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for 2016-17 for rural drinking water supply cchemes in 20 villages of Hisar district.
Nabard sanctions Rs 23.94 crore for water schemes in Hisar
