Dec 30, 2016, 03.59 PM | Source: PTI

Nabard sanctions Rs 23.94 crore for water schemes in Hisar

Nabard has sanctioned a loan of Rs 23.94 crore to the Haryana government under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for 2016-17 for rural drinking water supply schemes in 20 villages of Hisar district.

Disclosing this here today, P C Chaudhri, Chief General Manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), Haryana Regional Office, said that the project has been conceptualised to fulfil drinking water requirements of selected villages in Hisar district.

The proposed area has been facing acute water shortage, especially the tail-end villages under the scheme, he said.

It has been proposed to provide raw water for filling tanks from the nearest canals in 17 schemes, covering 20 villages of Hisar, he said.

The project will benefit a population of 1,17,156, he said.
Tags  PTI Nabard Rural Infrastructure Development Fund water supply P C Chaudhri
