Must develop scientific social responsibility: PM Modi

Jan 03, 2017, 02.49 PM | Source: NEWS18.com
Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister also said that research needed to be strengthened in line with international standards.
|
Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister also said that research needed to be strengthened in line with international standards.
The Prime Minister said that by 2030, India would be among the top three countries in science and technology. "Science must meet the rising aspirations of the people."
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.