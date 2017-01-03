Must develop scientific social responsibility: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister also said that research needed to be strengthened in line with international standards.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Jan 03, 2017, 02.49 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

Must develop scientific social responsibility: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister also said that research needed to be strengthened in line with international standards.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Must develop scientific social responsibility: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister also said that research needed to be strengthened in line with international standards.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Must develop scientific social responsibility: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there was a need to develop the concept of "scientific social responsibility" to connect leading institutions to all stake holders.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Science Congress, the Prime Minister also said that research needed to be strengthened in line with international standards.

"On the lines of Corporate Social Responsibility, the concept of Scientific Social Responsibility needs to be inculcated to connect our leading institutions to all stake holders, including schools and colleges," Modi said.
"Our best science and technology institutions should further strengthen their basic research in line with leading global standards... Translating this basic knowledge into innovations, start-ups and industry will help us achieve inclusive and sustainable growth," he said.

The Prime Minister said that by 2030, India would be among the top three countries in science and technology. "Science must meet the rising aspirations of the people."

Tags  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indian Science Congress
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Must develop scientific social responsibility: PM Modi

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.