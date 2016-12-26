Mumbai zone service tax collection rises 25.5% till Nov

In spite of demonetisation, the Mumbai zone of the service tax department has not only exceeded the revenue collection as of November, but also has surpassed the target for the period.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 26, 2016, 09.29 PM | Source: PTI

Mumbai zone service tax collection rises 25.5% till Nov

In spite of demonetisation, the Mumbai zone of the service tax department has not only exceeded the revenue collection as of November, but also has surpassed the target for the period.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Mumbai zone service tax collection rises 25.5% till Nov

In spite of demonetisation, the Mumbai zone of the service tax department has not only exceeded the revenue collection as of November, but also has surpassed the target for the period.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Mumbai zone service tax collection rises 25.5% till Nov
In spite of demonetisation, the Mumbai zone of the service tax department has not only exceeded the revenue collection as of November, but also has surpassed the target for the period.

The revenue collection from the Mumbai zone rose 25.5 per cent or by Rs 10,362 crore to Rs 51,062 crore as of end November, according to the department sources.

The zone has also surpassed the target given to it by the government for the period by Rs 4,954 crore or 10.7 per cent for the reporting period. As per the government target, the Mumbai zone was to collect Rs 46,108 crore, whereas it collected Rs 51,062 crore in during the period.

For the current fiscal, the Mumbai zone has been given a revenue collection target of Rs 76,300 crore. Last financial year, the zone had collected revenue at Rs 68,714 crore.

Thus, the actual increase of target over the past year's collection is Rs 7,586 crore, showing an increase of 11 per cent, the sources said.

Tags  Service tax demonetisation revenue Mumbai zone
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Mumbai zone service tax collection rises 25.5% till Nov
Wire News
Platinum Member
682 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login