'Modi should read history to know who puts party before nation'

Congress today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party-first remark against it and said he should read history to know who puts the party before the nation.

Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal told the Prime Minister that his party fought the freedom struggle which Modi's party had "opposed" and instead "sided" with the British.

"Modiji said the BJP is the only nationalist party and all others are anti-national. The trouble is, Modiji doesn't know history and neither is he interested in knowing it.

Modiji should remember what his ideological masters did in 1947.

"When the Indian National Congress was fighting the freedom struggle, they were on the British side and opposed us. For them, the organisation is first, the nation second.

For us, the nation is always first. Today, Modiji has forsaken both the nation and the party. He only wants to see his own image on television," he said.

Sibal suggested that Modi reads history and also that of his party leaders who "supported" the British.

He also dubbed the demonetisation decision taken by him unilaterally as "anti-national and anti-people" and said he quotes Chanakya, who never said that the King should speak a lie.

"Did Chanakya say that a ruler should lie? We want to ask which party has the most black money? Modi ji should ask himself that," he asked.

Sibal also lamented that it is the first time when the Prime Minister did not speak in Parliament and neither allowed the opposition to speak.

Taking a dig at him, the Congress leader said, he also may have been a little worried fearing an expose from the Congress when Parliament is in session.

"I don't know how far the new policy will be able to affect the person for whom it is intended. One thing is clear a large number of people belonging to the middle and lower middle classes will be hit hard on account of the demonetisation.

"While we Congressmen have no sympathy for profiteers and dealers in the black market, it is not right to penalise honest Indians, who in good faith have their savings in notes of demonetised value," he said quoting Dr Rajendra Prasad.

"Does Modi ji want to call Dr Rajendra Prasad a scamster? That he was anti-national?" Sibal asked.

The Congress leader said if Modi wanted to fight black money, he should start from his own party.

"We want to ask which party has the most black money? Modiji should ask himself that. If Modiji wants to fight black money, he should start from his own party. When talking about black money, Modiji should look at his own house." Sibal asked "When Modi ji was giving speeches before 2014 (general elections), were people paying him in cheques? We want to ask, who was paying him in cheques? Which cheques are used to pay shakhas? In Jhandewalan (RSS' Delhi headquarters), are all payments made through cheques?.