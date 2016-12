Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the eve of the new year. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that Modi's speech will focus on the note ban.Channel checks reveal that there could be one big bang announcement. UP elections will also take centre stage. It is largely expected that even as the demonetisation drive is nearing its end, and pain is still,the PM will take the floor to offer sops and usher in 2017 with some good news.

Modi’s address will likely take place at 7:30 pm on December 31.



