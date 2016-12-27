MMRDA initiated Rs 80,000 cr worth projects in 2016

With a view to decongest the megapolis, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) undertook around Rs 80,000 crore worth projects including 124 km metro corridor and 22 km MTHL in 2016.

The Authority launched five metro projects including 18.5km Dahisar-W to D N Nagar Metro-2A corridor, 23.5 km D N Nagar to BKC to Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor, 33.5-km Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor and 16.5-km Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor with a total cost of Rs 61,289 crore.

While three metros including Dahisar-W to DN Nagar, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor and Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) corridor have been taken up for implementation this, the Authority has undertaken two new Metro corridors 23.5-km DN Nagar to BKC to Mankhurd Metro-2B corridor and the 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor and will be taken up for implementation in the next year.

The five corridors will dot areas right from Dahisar to Bandra (West) to BKC to Mankhurd and Thane connecting eastern and western areas such as Andheri (East and West), Ghatkopar, Mulund including Wadala.

"These five corridors will be used by more than five million (50 lakh) commuters from the 114 stations that will be constructed on this 124-km Metro network. The network will be inter-connected with each other as also provide interchanges at Mono corridor and suburban rail system," MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner UPS Madan said in a statement.

He further said the reduction in congestion will reduce the number of accidents significantly; vehicular traffic on roads will be reduced by 35-40 per cent, travel time will be reduced by 30-50 minutes, on an average depending on route and there will be notable reduction in noise and air pollution.

MMRDA has also taken up projects like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project worth Rs 17,843 crore, two flyovers at Kalanagar worth Rs 227 crore and an elevated road from Kurla to Vakola Junction of Rs 155.70 crore.

"The 6-lane and 22-km long crucial MTHL project will establish connectivity between south Mumbai and main land and will help develop main land and parts of Raigad District," Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Khandare said.