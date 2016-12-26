Maha govt to get Rs 7K cr loan for 23 irrigation projects

Maharashtra government has accepted NABARD's funding for 23 irrigation projects in the form of long-term loan.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Current Affairs

Dec 26, 2016, 03.37 PM | Source: PTI

Maha govt to get Rs 7K cr loan for 23 irrigation projects

Maharashtra government has accepted NABARD's funding for 23 irrigation projects in the form of long-term loan.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Maha govt to get Rs 7K cr loan for 23 irrigation projects

Maharashtra government has accepted NABARD's funding for 23 irrigation projects in the form of long-term loan.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Maha govt to get Rs 7K cr loan for 23 irrigation projects
Maharashtra government has accepted NABARD's funding for 23 irrigation projects in the form of long-term loan.

The decision would bring in Rs 7,242.74 crore for the completion of irrigation projects, according to a Government Resolution released today.

The GR further stated that National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) would charge an annual interest of 6 per cent over the loan.

As per the negotiations between the NABARD and state officials, the government would get a grace period of first three years from the commencement of the work. Hence, there will be no pressure of immediate payback of instalments for the three years.

"It is expected that the grace period would be used by the state government to expedite the procedures of pending permissions and start the pending works. This would enable the state to bring more area under irrigation and with more yield from farmers, a small amount on water tax can be collected.

This amount is useful for payback of the loan instalment," a senior officer from state water resources department said.

The NABARD has permitted a period of 15 years for completion of all the pending projects. After the completion, there will be a period of 15 years for repayment of the loan amount, the GR stated.

Once the projects are completed, the state water resources department is asked to submit a 'completion certificate' to NABARD.

Tags  NABARD Maharashtra government irrigation loan rural development tax farmers
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Maha govt to get Rs 7K cr loan for 23 irrigation projects
Wire News
Platinum Member
682 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login